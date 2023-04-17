Liverpool star using Cristiano Ronaldo as inspiration for rest of the season

This season has not been a pleasant experience for Liverpool’s Diogo Jota as the forward has yet to score a goal for the Reds.

The Portuguese star’s season has been plagued by injuries and that has left the 26-year-old without a goal with the season in April.

Jota up until this season was somewhat of a goalscoring machine for Jurgen Klopp and his record last season stood at 15 goals across 35 Premier League matches.

Ahead of Liverpool’s clash with Leeds on Monday night, the Portugal international has stated that he is using his fellow countryman, Cristiano Ronaldo, as inspiration to end his drought.

Liverpool star using Cristiano Ronaldo as inspiration for the rest of the season

“Obviously I don’t want to finish the season without scoring a goal but I still have a few games so I try to get the focus to what I can do on the pitch to be in those decisive moments,” Jota said via talkSPORT.

“That will be the key factor, I think, for me because if I start to think too much about it then it won’t help, for sure.”

He added: “I know that football is a game that can change very quickly and I once heard a story and Ronaldo certainly wasn’t 30 games, but he had a number of games without scoring and people were asking him.

“He was saying that it’s almost like ketchup. When the first drop comes out, everything comes out so hopefully that’s the case for me as well.”