Exclusive: Liverpool star not necessarily set for transfer away, Klopp still sees role for him

Liverpool defender Joel Matip is not necessarily set for a transfer away from Anfield this summer despite rumours to the contrary, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive Daily Briefing for CaughtOffside.

Matip has had a great career at Liverpool, though it’s not clear if he still has what it takes to be a starter for the Reds week in, week out, with some freshening up of this squad surely required this summer after a hugely disappointing campaign.

It looks increasingly like Liverpool could miss out on a top four spot, and it’s vital that the club can respond with a strong transfer window, both in terms of making signings that can improve the squad, and in terms of offloading players who aren’t offering enough.

Matip is not necessarily one of those, however, with Romano explaining that he thinks the former Cameroon international is still seen as an important player for Jurgen Klopp.

“Despite rumours to the contrary, I’m not sure Liverpool are ready to let Joel Matip go,” Romano said.

“He has always been appreciated by Klopp, on and off the pitch, so he could still have a role to play at Anfield. These kind of decisions will be made in the next weeks.”