Man City’s Kyle Walker on radar of surprise Premier League club

The situation of Kyle Walker at Man City is being monitored by Aston Villa as the Birmingham club set about backing Unai Emery this summer.

That is according to Football Insider, who reports that Emery is looking to strengthen his right-back position and has identified Walker as a star that could meet the demands he wants from the role.

Aston Villa have been sensational under Unai Emery since the World Cup and the club’s hierarchy are set to back the former Arsenal coach during the upcoming transfer window.

The signing of Walker would be a big one for the Birmingham outfit and it would see the Man City star return to Villa Park for the first time since 2011 – when he spent a season on loan from Tottenham.