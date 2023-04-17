Erik ten Hag decides one Manchester United player won’t play again this season

Manchester United defender Phil Jones is reportedly still not in contention to play for the club this season due to an ongoing injury problem.

The 31-year-old has played just six Premier League games in the last four seasons, and has become something of a forgotten man at Old Trafford despite showing so much promise when he first joined as a youngster.

According to The Athletic, there is no immediate prospect of Erik ten Hag deciding to include Jones in his plans, so it seems unlikely he’ll play again this season.

One imagines there may even be a question mark about whether or not Jones features for the Red Devils ever again, as he will surely be a player whose future comes into question this summer.

United already have Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane, Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof, and it wouldn’t be too surprising if they strengthened further.

Writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column today, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that MUFC have been scouting Monaco defender Axel Disasi, so that could push Jones even further down the pecking order.