20-year-old Man United starlet handed major first team boost

Erik Ten Hag is considering including Amad in Manchester United’s first team next season.

That’s according to a recent report from Manchester Evening News, who claims the young Ivorian winger could be promoted to the Red Devils’ senior team following an impressive season’s loan with Championship side Sunderland.

Although Amad, 20, was signed by former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer from Atalanta in 2021, just nine first-team appearances meant he has been forced to accept loan moves as a way to progress his career at Old Trafford.

After experiencing a relatively quiet spell with Scottish side Rangers, it has been this season with Sunderland that the Ivory Coast international has shone brightest. Scoring 12 goals and providing another three assists in 36 matches, United’s talented youngster has reminded his parent club what he is capable of.

And according to these latest reports, Ten Hag may be willing to include the 20-year-old in his first team in time for next season.

There remains a lot of uncertainty around previously suspended Mason Greenwood with the English attacker’s future at Old Trafford still undecided.

However, with Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Alejandro Garnacho all vying for the left-sided position, right-winger Antony could benefit from more competition, and should Facundo Pellistri find himself moving out on loan in the summer, a space would surely become available for Amad.