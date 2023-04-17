Manchester United will be favourites to sign Brighton’s Alexis Mac Allister if the Glazers sell the club.

That is the view of former Aston Villa and Liverpool attacker Stan Collymore, who believes United, should the club be taken over by Qataris, will be able to offer the Seagulls’ World Cup-winning midfielder a more ‘attractive package’ than Jurgen Klopp’s Reds.

Following his World Cup win with Argentina and a thoroughly impressive domestic campaign on the south coast, Mac Allister, 24, is expected to leave the AMEX Stadium at the end of the season, and according to leading transfer expert and CaughtOffside columnist Fabrizio Romano, not only are Liverpool and United preparing to open talks, but an early deal for the 24-year-old is expected.

Understand Alexis Mac Allister and his camp consider summer move as 100% guaranteed. The expectation is for an early transfer. 🔵🇦🇷 Alexis will give his best for Brighton until June. 🔴 Liverpool and Man United will discuss with player side soon. 🎥 https://t.co/DeD2iA0zMB pic.twitter.com/7yYHsssFJ0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 17, 2023

When it comes to United, in light of the Glazers’ decision to welcome investment (ManUtd), there have been two rounds of bidding for the club, with British billionaire Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Qatari banker Sheikh Jassim both frontrunners to purchase the Premier League giants.

However, still with a lot of uncertainty surrounding the Glazers’ true intentions, as well as a third round of bidding fast approaching, the Red Devils’ ownership future remains unknown – and that uncertainty, should it continue into the summer, will almost certainly impact the club’s transfer plans – and Collymore believes the potential acquisition of Mac Allister will be no exception.

“A lot will depend on who Manchester United’s new owners are come the end of the season though,” Collymore said in an exclusive interview.

“If the Glazers do sell up and the Qataris take over, then I would say Old Trafford is where Mac Allister will go – simply because the Red Devils will then be able to put together a new attractive package.

“However, if that doesn’t happen then Liverpool will have a much better chance of signing the Argentine. He’s a very direct, very dynamic and very technical box-to-box midfielder, he is exactly what both clubs need but with Liverpool actively looking to rebuild their midfield, Mac Allister will know that he would play a majorly important role for Jurgen Klopp and that, to some players, is equally as important as money.”

During his four years with Brighton, Mac Allister, who has three years left on his deal, has scored 18 goals and provided eight assists in 102 matches in all competitions.