Premier League club to try again for signing of Manchester United ace this summer

Crystal Palace will reportedly try again to seal the transfer of Manchester United right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka this summer.

The Eagles increasingly look safe from relegation after a huge improvement under Roy Hodgson, who recently returned to the club to replace Patrick Vieira as manager.

While there could be some issues for Palace in the transfer market this summer, such as Wilfried Zaha being out of contract at the end of the season, there could also be some positive moves for the club’s fans to look forward to.

According to the Sun, bringing back Wan-Bissaka from Man Utd is one of Palace’s plans, while they also look to have been handed a boost to their hopes of keeping Michael Olise.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka to leave Manchester United?
The Sun suggest Olise would be ready to snub interest from Arsenal, so if the Londoners can keep hold of the young Frenchman and sign a proven defender like Wan-Bissaka as well, they should be in good shape going into next season.

Wan-Bissaka left Palace for United in a big move a few years ago, but he hasn’t quite lived up to his potential in an inconsistent spell at Old Trafford.

