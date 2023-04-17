Leeds United look to be in a strong position to seal the transfer of AZ Alkmaar defender Milos Kerkez, according to latest reports.

The £17million-rated talent is establishing himself as a terrific prospect this season, and it seems he could be on the move this summer.

According to Record, via Sport Witness, Benfica had looked in a strong position to win the race for Kerkez, but now they’re concerned about Leeds moving ahead of them in the race for his signature.

The 19-year-old could be a terrific signing for Leeds to help them rebuild after this disappointing season, but one imagines the lure of Champions League football at Benfica will still make the Portuguese giants a tempting option.

Then again, playing in the Premier League is another sure-fire way to get noticed by top clubs, so gambling on a move to Leeds could be a smart strategy as well.