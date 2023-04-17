Newcastle United are set to drop their cautious transfer approach and look to become more ‘aggressive’ once the summer transfer window opens later this year.

That’s according to a recent report from the Telegraph, who claims Eddie Howe has urged the club to be ‘bolder’ in the transfer market following what has been a thoroughly impressive domestic campaign.

Hopeful of qualifying for next season’s Champions League, the Magpies, although owned by extremely wealthy Qatari investors, would find themselves better placed to comply with Financial Fair Play regulations, and that could lead to not only several outgoings but also plenty of high-profile arrivals.

Understood to be monitoring talent both home and abroad, the Telegraph say the northeast giants already have an 11-man shortlist of players currently playing in the Premier League.

Leicester City’s James Maddison is high on their wishlist with other targets believed to be Brighton and West Ham duos Karou Mitoma and Moises Caicedo and Jarrod Bowen and Declan Rice, Chelsea’s Conor Gallagher, Brentford’s Ivan Toney, Arsenal’s Kieran Tierney, Man City’s Kalvin Phillips, Manchester United’s Scott McTominay and Maddison’s teammate Harvey Barnes.

Overseas targets include Borussia Monchengladbach’s Marcus Thuram, Celta Vigo’s Gabri Veiga, Bayer Leverkusen’s Moussa Diaby and Napoli duo Victor Osimhen and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia.

These reports will certainly get the Toon Army excited ahead of what looks set to be a hugely exciting transfer window for the club.

Should the Magpies splash the cash and inject some serious talent into the squad, the emphasis will be on Howe, to not only equal, but actually better what he has managed to achieve this campaign, so the Englishman would be wise to brace himself for a newfound level of pressure.