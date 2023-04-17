Premier League team of the week: Man United trio join Erling Haaland & Ollie Watkins in BBC XI

Garth Crooks is back with his latest Premier League team of the week after another exciting weekend of action.

Manchester City kept on winning while Arsenal dropped points again with a surprise 2-2 draw away to West Ham, putting Pep Guardiola and co. back in a strong position to retain their title.

Erling Haaland can’t stop scoring and is in the team of the week again, joining City teammate John Stones in the line up below, while three Manchester United players also feature, with Crooks picking out David de Gea, Diogo Dalot and Bruno Fernandes as the stand-out performers of the win over Nottingham Forest…

Elsewhere in this BBC Sport line up, Aston Villa’s in-form striker Ollie Watkins fully deserves his place, while Dominic Solanke also had a great weekend with his performance in a surprise win for Bournemouth away to Tottenham.

Brighton also look to have another exciting young talent on their hands, with Julio Enciso making this line up after his stunning winning goal away to Chelsea.

