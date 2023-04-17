Exclusive: Chelsea manager search, Liverpool midfielder hunt, Arsenal ace’s future & more – Fabrizio Romano

Hello and welcome to today’s exclusive Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe and get this and more from fellow columnists Ben Jacobs, Jonathan Johnson and Christian Falk straight to your inbox!

Arsenal

I think we’re really starting to see Arsenal feel the pressure as we edge closer towards the end of the season – it’s the first time in the title race for many of these players so it’s a normal situation to see some nerves. I’m sure Arsenal will fight until the end, no doubts on that; also, it’s no disappointment in any case as their project has developed in amazing way in the last two years and I’m sure it will continue.

RB Leipzig are one of the clubs interested in Arsenal youngster Folarin Balogun as they want a new striker this summer. In my opinion, I think the best option for Balogun is to be a regular starter also next season, he needs to play again and again, whether that’s at Arsenal or somewhere else, we’ll have to wait and see.

Atletico Madrid

Antoine Griezmann: “I am at my level, I enjoy playing here at Atletico Madrid — and I give my all for the coach.”

Griezmann has won more points for his team with his goal involvements than any other player in La Liga this season.

Barcelona

Barca director Mateu Alemany denies stories on Gavi and Chelsea: “We are going to register Gavi for sure. There is NO problem, it will be done and completed soon.”

Bayern Munich

Ryan Gravenberch is not happy with his situation at Bayern. He wants to play but there is not enough space for him in this squad. He will have a conversation with Thomas Tuchel towards the end of the season to determine his future. This situation is open, Bayern think he’s a top talent and this is why they will fight to keep the player, but Premier League interest is there. Liverpool appreciate the player, and they’re not the only ones, there are other clubs following his situation so the Dutch midfielder is one to keep an eye on this summer.

Brighton

Alexis Mac Allister looks like one to watch for the summer and currently has interest from three clubs – Liverpool, Manchester United and Chelsea are being kept informed on his situation. For the moment, Chelsea are likely to focus on other priorities, but he’s one option.

Liverpool, meanwhile, will have direct contacts with Mac Allister’s people very soon to present their project, so he’s a player firmly in their plans, and my understanding is he will 100% leave Brighton this summer. The player has been very clear and this is something that has already been discussed with the Brighton board. He wants to move early in the summer, so this will not be something for the end of August, he hopes to make his move right after the end of the season.

Chelsea

We know that Chelsea are going to have a new head coach in the summer – it was never a possibility for Frank Lampard to stay as manager, he knows that and he accepted that interim role. Chelsea are now speaking to other candidates – and that is a process that started the day they sacked Graham Potter.

As of now, I’m still told that Julian Nagelsmann remains the leading candidate. He has many fans in the Chelsea board, and he will have conversations with the club’s directors to present his ideas. Some talks have already taken place, so the process is ongoing and we’ll have to see how it will continue.

On other managers – Luis Enrique remains on the list as well, and is a leading candidate alongside Nagelsmann. He’s also been in London for talks with Chelsea, and there will be fresh conversations soon. Enrique has also been approached by some national teams, so this could be something to watch if he doesn’t get the Chelsea job.

It’s also important to mention Ruben Amorim. He remains appreciated by Chelsea, though there was never a chance to hire him during the season as he’s 100% focused on Sporting. Chelsea will have conversations with him as well, but my understanding is that Nagelsmann and Enrique remain ahead of him in the list. Still, he’s a talented young coach, and people at Chelsea are following him closely.

I should also clarify – there is still no contact between Chelsea and Mauricio Pochettino or Roberto De Zerbi.

Elsewhere, I understand Chelsea are now monitoring Middlesbrough young midfielder Finley Cartwright, an exciting English talent born in 2006. He’s one of many prospects on the Blues’ list to improve the academy and bring in new talents.

Chelsea want to keep Levi Colwill as he’s considered a top talent, no doubts on club side amid interest from other clubs. Colwill wants to feel important and play. Contract expires in 2025; the option to extend can only be activated in case he plays big amount of games.

Gent

Gift Orban is impressing at Gent and I’m told his price tag this summer will be more than €20m, to be fixed in the next weeks. A move is possible for sure, as I said at the beginning of the month it’s very likely. There’s nothing concrete yet but one to watch in the summer.

Juventus

Juventus will meet with Arkadiusz Milik’s agent in the next days, as expected. Buy option worth €7m could be triggered in the next weeks to sign Polish striker on permanent deal from Marseille. Milik would be keen on staying as he’s happy in Turin.

Juventus want Davide Frattesi as one of priority targets. Sassuolo CEO Carnevali: “We know Juve appreciate Frattesi but the race is open.”

Lille

Jonathan David has been appreciated by RB Leipzig ahead of a possible summer move, but he looks to be too expensive for the Bundesliga side. I’m told he’d love La Liga or Premier League as destinations. Personally, I think he’s perfect for Spanish football.

Liverpool

Liverpool will have direct talks with Alexis Mac Allister over a summer move. He’s made it clear to the Brighton board that he wants to leave, and a move could happen shortly after the end of the season. Chelsea are also interested, but he’s not one of their priorities for the moment.

Another midfielder appreciated by Liverpool is Ryan Gravenberch, who is unsettled at Bayern Munich. He’s not happy with his lack of playing time and will hold talks with the club towards the end of the season, though Bayern rate him highly and hope he will stay.

Despite rumours to the contrary, I’m not sure Liverpool are ready to let Joel Matip go. He has always been appreciated by Klopp, on and off the pitch, so he could still have a role to play at Anfield. These kind of decisions will be made in the next weeks.

Manchester United

I’m not aware of Chelsea interest in Axel Disasi, I’m told there’s nothing concrete at this stage. Manchester United have been linked as they sent their scouts to follow Disasi but nothing else at this stage. The player’s price tag will be decided by the new Monaco director; so we have to wait until that appointment is made to find out more.

Erik ten Hag asked whether Anthony Martial will be at Manchester United next season: “From my point of view, yes. He’s a great player – he definitely has the qualities to play in top football – and when he is fit our team plays better.”

RB Leipzig

RB Leipzig will sign a new striker for sure. Jonathan David is appreciated but too expensive, almost impossible; Folarin Balogun is in the list for sure but there are many clubs keen on signing him.

Real Madrid

Toni Kroos is set to stay at Real Madrid with new deal until June 2024, here we go! The decision has been made. Kroos never negotiated with any other club. Choice was between retirement or Madrid: he’s staying for one more year.