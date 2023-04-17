(Video) Chelsea duo back in training ahead of Real Madrid clash

Chelsea have been handed a boost ahead of Tuesday night’s Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid.

The Blues need to overturn a 2-0 first-leg defeat if they’re to keep their European alive, and with nothing else to cheer about this season, fans will be hoping the side can put in their best performance of the campaign when they welcome Carlo Ancelotti’s Los Blancos to Stamford Bridge tomorrow night.

And ahead of the important European encounter, Frank Lampard looks set to be able to include experienced duo N’Golo Kante and Thiago Silva in his first-team plans.

Both players were missing for Chelsea’s Premier League 2-1 defeat against Brighton and Hove Albion on Saturday but the pair look to be within a chance of returning against Real Madrid after they were both pictured participating in training on Monday morning.