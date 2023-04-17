Video: Cody Gakpo gives Liverpool the lead vs Leeds but was there a handball in the build-up?

Liverpool have taken the lead vs Leeds at Elland Road thanks to a goal from Cody Gakpo but was there a handball in the build-up?

Jurgen Klopp’s side had not created much before the goal and looked pretty flat, but it was the Merseyside club that broke the deadlock with 35 minutes on the clock.

Trent Alexander-Arnold won the ball in midfield before eventually providing a cross for Gakpo to tap in.

Leeds players complained about a handball in the build-up but the officials deemed it too far back in the move.