According to Football Insider, West Ham and goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski are planning to talk about a potential contract extension this season.

The former Poland international, who will be 38 on Tuesday, agreed to a 12-month contract with a one-year extension option last summer.

As he enters the latter stages of his career, it is anticipated that Fabianski’s contract will only be extended by a year.

With the exception of two Premier League games this season, the former Arsenal player has started every game for the Irons. A facial injury prevented him from playing against Brighton and Aston Villa last month.

Alphonse Areola, the backup goalkeeper, has been utilized this season in cup and European tournaments.

Fabianski has amassed a total of 344 Premier League appearances with West Ham, Swansea and Arsenal.