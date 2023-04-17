West Ham will turn to Man United in search of Declan Rice replacement

West Ham United are almost certain to lose Declan Rice in the summer and in order to replace the midfielder, the Hammers have turned their attention to Man United.

The English international is attracting interest from Premier League clubs such as Arsenal and Liverpool with West Ham set to gain over £100m from the 24-year-old’s sale.

The Hammers are already on the lookout for replacements and according to Todofichajes, Scott McTominay is one star on their list.

The Scotland international is expected to leave Old Trafford in the summer in search of more game time and the London club could be a good fit for the 26-year-old.

West Ham will face competition from Newcastle for the Man United star as the Magpies have been linked with a move for the midfielder for a while now, reports the Daily Mail.

Eddie Howe is looking to strengthen his squad during the next transfer window as the Tyneside club prepares for potential Champions League football next season.

McTominay will not be the only star coming through Newcastle’s door but West Ham will try to make their acquisition of the Scotland international a bit harder.