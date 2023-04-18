Arsenal considering transfer move for in-form Premier League star

Arsenal are reportedly considering Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins as a potential transfer target to bolster their options up front.

The England international is in superb form at the moment, taking his game to another level as Villa have improved massively as a whole since Unai Emery took over as manager.

According to Steve Kay of Football Transfers, Watkins is now on Arsenal’s radar ahead of the summer, with the Gunners continuing to monitor the 27-year-old, who they’ve also tracked in the past.

Watkins certainly looks like he has what it takes to play for one of the big six clubs, though it remains to be seen precisely how he’d fit in at the Emirates Stadium right now.

Mikel Arteta already has Gabriel Jesus as his main centre-forward, with Eddie Nketiah proving a very reliable backup this season, while exciting youngster Folarin Balogun has been in fine form on loan at Reims and will return to north London in the summer.

AFC would do well to keep an eye out for other options in that area of the pitch, and Watkins looks like he could be a good fit, but his arrival would surely hinge on departures for one or both of Nketiah and Balogun.