Arsenal express interest in Premier League star and could have edge over rival transfer suitors

Arsenal have reportedly expressed a fresh interest in sealing the transfer of Crystal Palace forward Wilfred Zaha this summer.

The Ivory Coast international is about to be available as a free agent, with his Palace contract due to expire at the end of the season.

Unsurprisingly, it seems there is plenty of interest in Zaha as we approach the summer, with Arsenal perhaps having some advantage in the race for his signature as he favours continuing to play in Europe.

As per Santi Aouna in the tweet below, Saudi Arabian giants Al-Nassr and Al-Ittihad are also interested in Zaha, but it could be that clubs like Arsenal or Marseille would be more likely to convince the 30-year-old to join…

??? Wilfried Zaha ??? ??Arsenal a nouveau manifesté de manière appuyée son intérêt auprès de Zaha. ??Le n°11 de Crystal a été proposé à l'OM. ??Al-Nassr et Al-Ittihad insistent toujours pour Zaha qui lui privilégie l'Europe. Avec @sebnonda https://t.co/LQhnF44DRA pic.twitter.com/1JZ6zjyHeN — Santi Aouna (@Santi_J_FM) April 18, 2023

Arsenal don’t look like they have much room for Zaha at the moment, though his ability to play in a variety of attacking roles could be useful for their squad depth.

Mikel Arteta brought in Leandro Trossard in a similar role in January, though, so it might not make much sense to prioritise Zaha this summer, unless there’s a chance of players leaving.

AFC have decent depth up front so should probably prioritise midfield and defence, even if a free agent like Zaha is undoubtedly tempting.