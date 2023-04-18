As Newcastle United approach the business end of the 2022/23 campaign, they’ll be doing so with one eye on the summer transfer window.

It’s vital for the Magpies that if they want to continue improving, they need an evolution rather than revolution.

The way Eddie Howe has had the team playing since taking over is light years ahead of how they looked under Steve Bruce, and with the right additions, there’s no reason why the former Bournemouth man can’t take Newcastle back to the promised land both domestically and in Europe.

The trick for Howe and the board is understanding where to strengthen as well as getting the right players in for those key positions.

It’s something he’s managed with aplomb to this point and suggests that he has the respect of his superiors when it comes to trusting his judgement.

Of course if there are any newcomers to the party, that inevitably means there are likely to be a handful of exits and for a number of reasons.

It would’ve been unthinkable in the not too distant past that the club would consider selling Allan Saint-Maximim, but his star hasn’t shone as bright over the last 12 months as it has before.

Injuries will have played a part in that, however, the fan favourite has just gone off the boil.

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Dean Jones suggested that it could be that Saint-Maximin’s time is up on Tyneside.

More Stories / Latest News Chelsea join Champions League giants in transfer race for unsettled forward “Mad player” – Rio Ferdinand tips Premier League star as ideal signing for Arsenal Klopp admits he felt sorry for Leeds player after 6-1 win… ‘The poor Leeds United boy’

“I think Allan Saint-Maximin is unlikely to be there (next season),” he said.

“We’ve talked about this before quite a lot. Nothing has changed, but they’re looking to level up the team.

“Also, how Saint-Maximin’s contract works regarding wages and appearances makes him more vulnerable to a sale. That’s my understanding of the situation. So, I think that he could well leave.”