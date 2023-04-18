Since Roy Hodgson has taken over at Crystal Palace the Eagles really have been soaring, but despite this recent upturn in form it appears that one player will still be moving on at the end of the season.

Before the former England manager took the reins again at Selhurst Park and promptly took his side on a run of three wins from three matches to take them clear of the relegation dogfight, the south Londoners hadn’t won a single match in 2023 per WhoScored.

Though it reflected badly on former manager, Patrick Vieira, it also perhaps hinted at a lack of strength in depth at Palace, and to that end players seeking their fortune elsewhere may be doing so with that in mind.

Clubs need to evolve and develop but there has to be a clear plan in place for that to work. Parachuting in a 75-year-old retired manager to get you out of trouble, however well things have gone to this point, doesn’t speak of a club that have an idea as to their long-term aspirations.

Their star man for some while now has been Wilfried Zaha, and it appears that he will decide to move on at the end of the season when his contract ends.

According to FootMercato, the player and his representatives have already met with counterparts at Marseille, with the French giants keen on the idea of a deal subject to whether they’re able to qualify for next season’s Champions League.

Arsenal remain credited with an interest too, with both clubs a clear upgrade on Palace at this point in time.