‘Embarrassing, it really is’ – Carra destroys Leeds star after huge defeat

After a 6-1 humbling at the hands of a rampant Liverpool side on Monday night, some Leeds United players should hang their heads in shame after an awful performance.

Confidence must be at its lowest ebb after similarly suffering against Crystal Palace where another collapse saw the Elland Road outfit concede five at home.

In the midst of a Premier League relegation battle, that really isn’t the sort of form or application that Javi Gracia needs from his staff.

That seeming lack of urgency and desire is something that clearly got Sky Sports pundit, Jamie Carragher, hot under the collar.

Whilst ‘Carra’ might not have had the skill of some of his contemporaries, it could never be said that he gave less than 100 percent on the football pitch.

To that end, it’s entirely obvious why he would be angry at some of the half-hearted play that he saw from Leeds on Monday.

“I can’t get away from Leeds,” he said on the live broadcast, his words quoted by The Boot Room.

“Obviously Jurgen mentioned that a lot of Liverpool’s goals came from the fact that they made Leeds make mistakes.

“But that challenge [Pascal Struijk’s] is embarrassing, it really is. And then another one from Firpo, who was all over the place all night.”

The issue that Leeds have now of course is whether those two heavy home defeats will wreck their confidence in the final seven games of the 2022/23 season.

With 21 points still to play for and still just about out of the bottom three, Gracia still has time to motivate his staff to ensure another season in the English top-flight.

That’s clearly only going to occur if the Leeds players get stuck in like Carragher used to do.