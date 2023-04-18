Exclusive: Everton will find it ‘difficult’ to keep hold of major star this summer because of ‘financial situation’

One way or another it looks like it’s going to be a summer of upheaval for Everton Football Club.

The 2022/23 campaign has been a tumultuous one for the Toffees, who currently find themselves one place above the bottom three by virtue of a superior goal difference only.

Whether they stay in the Premier League for another season or not, it isn’t clear whether Sean Dyche will stay on at the helm, and perhaps the variables are what’s potentially going to see Amadou Onana move on at the end of the season.

Ben Jacobs, writing exclusively in his Caught Offside column, believes that Everton’s financial problems will likely lead to a sale and he may not be the only exit either.

“Chelsea and Arsenal both considered Onana in January but it was clear he didn’t want to move mid-season,” Jacobs said.

“As with Jordan Pickford, it’s going to be difficult for the Toffees to keep hold of Onana if they go down.

“Everton also really need more outgoings due to their financial situation, even after the £45m sale of Anthony Gordon to Newcastle.

“[…] The Toffees paid £33m for Onana to Lille last summer and given his form may be able to get £60m+ for him if they sell.”

There’s a cogent argument that the board may well have overstretched themselves with the building of the new stadium too.

If the club are relegated there is a strong likelihood that they will have to sell off a number of high-profile stars, throwing plans for immediate short-term growth into disarray.

That’s also likely to effect the amount of investors that come forward with proposals that could help Everton get out of the mire.

“Farhad Moshiri continues to seek investment, with US firm 777 Partners the latest to show interest,” Jacobs continued.

“It’s tricky, though, since suitors can pitch to players now and offer something stable. Everton, on the other hand, must wait and see what league they are in first.

“Both investors and players are unlikely to commit to anything now until they know whether Everton have secured their Premier League status.”

For a proud and storied club such as Everton, the current state of affairs is sad indeed, and the long-suffering fans on the blue half of Merseyside will surely be hoping that better times are just around the corner.