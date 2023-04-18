Exclusive: Man United star that ten Hag ‘would love to keep’ faces uncertain future at OId Trafford

It’s fair to say that Erik ten Hag has made quite the impression since taking over at Man United, and with one trophy already in the bank and the chance of two more, injuries notwithstanding, he’s clearly built up some credit amongst the Red Devils faithful.

The Dutchman seems to be clear in his ideas though the current uncertainty surrounding the club could affect his transfer plans this summer.

If ten Hag manages to guide the club back into the Champions League at the first time of asking he deserves to be backed in the transfer market, and any delay post-season in knowing what funds are available could prove to be problematic.

Indeed, Ben Jacobs, writing in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, has suggested that there’s a player that ten Hag would love to keep but nothing can be set in stone at this stage.

“Marcel Sabitzer has impressed at Manchester United since joining on loan from Bayern,” he said.

“[…] Erik ten Hag would love to keep the Austrian and in doing so strengthen his midfield, even though his number one priority is to land a traditional forward, with Harry Kane and Victor Osimhen two names on at this stage quite a ‘longlist’ of strikers.

“A lot of how Manchester United move, and with how much financial muscle, will depend on securing Champions League football, which they are on course to do, and whether a new outright owner comes in. The April 28 final-offer deadline is key to understanding the Glazers true intentions.”

Aside from the issues surrounding a potential takeover – or not – it appears that Sabitzer’s transfer fee has markedly increased thanks to the standard of his performances with the Red Devils.

“Bayern are happy to let Sabitzer leave but having seen his form at Old Trafford expect around £25m,” Jacobs continued.

“Manchester United see this as too high for the 29-year-old, but he’s under contract at Bayern until 2025 which allows Bayern to be a bit more bullish with negotiations.

“Sabitzer’s agent Roger Wittmann has made it clear his client is happy in Manchester. There is a willingness to make the move permanent, so it’s really going to hinge on finances. From what I understand Manchester United don’t want to overpay, especially with other targets requiring allocated budget, but Sabitzer is nonetheless a player they’d love to keep.”

For a club as storied as Man United, the situation they currently find themselves in benefits no one.

It seems clear that the soon the Glazer family are able to detail their intentions, the better for all concerned. At least then, ten Hag will have a better picture of exactly how much money he’ll have available and what targets are realistic compared to those that are still off limits.