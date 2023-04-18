Fabrizio Romano provides update on Man United loanee as French club don’t want him

Olympique Marseille have decided to not trigger the buy option in Eric Bailly’s loan contract ahead of the summer window as the defender is now expected to return to Man United.

That is according to transfer journalist Fabrizio Romano, who reports that Bailly will not return to the South of France next season but is not expected to be at the Premier League club either.

The defender is on the market this summer as Erik ten Hag has no plans for the 29-year-old and the centre-back is expected to be one of many at Old Trafford heading for the exit door during the upcoming transfer window.

Understand Olympique Marseille will not trigger the buy option to sign Eric Bailly on permanent deal — he will return to Manchester United. ?? #MUFC Been told Bailly will be available on the market as Man United are prepared to let him go. pic.twitter.com/36a6dj7pzq — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) April 18, 2023

In addition to Bailly, Harry Maguire, Phil Jones and Victor Lindelof all face uncertain futures at Old Trafford as Ten Hag looks to bring in another central defender before next season begins.

According to Football Insider, the Dutch manager’s main target is Monaco’s Axel Disasi, with the 25-year-old said to be available for £40m this summer.

Disasi has two years remaining on his Monaco contract but the defender is expected to leave the French club following an impressive season and could Man United be the destination?