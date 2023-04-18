Former Manchester United star set to return to English football as manager – ‘favourite’ to take the job

Former Manchester United defender John O’Shea is set to return to English football as manager with Reading.

That is according to Daily Mail who claim that O’Shea is now ‘favourite’ to take the job with the Championship side.

This will see him return to Reading after having previously joined the backroom team at Reading as a first-team coach post retirement. He left the role in 2021 to pursue his UEFA pro license.

He was a key part of Sir Alex Ferguson’s Manchester United team that was so successful. He made 394 appearances for the Red Devils, scoring 15 goals and assisting 23 in all competitions. He enjoyed an illustrious career at United winning 5 Premier League titles, 2 League Cups, an FA cup and the Champions League as well among other trophies.

They are currently 22nd in the Championship table and are fighting to avoid relegation. Their poor form has seen them lose 20 out of the 42 league games they have played, winning only 13 and drawing 9.

Manager Paul Ince was sacked last week following the poor form and U21 manager Noel Hunt has been appointed the interim manager until the end of the season until the club finds a long-term replacement.