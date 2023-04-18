Monaco defender Axel Disasi finds Manchester United to be more appealing than West Ham United, according to football journalist Ignazio Genuardi.

Manchester United and West Ham are both interested in acquiring Axel Disasi from Monaco this summer, but it looks like the Red Devils will have the edge when transfer window opens.

Disasi is a center-back who can also play on the right side of the defense.

The France international has 31 appearances in Ligue 1 this season and has scored three goals and three assists so far this season.

Erik ten Hag is intensively looking to bring another centre-back with Lisandro Martinez out with long-term injury and with future of Victor Lindelof in balance.