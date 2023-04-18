Whether or not West Ham survive in the Premier League this season, it would be a huge surprise if David Moyes was still the manager in 2023/24.

The Scot has presided over a wonderful Europa Conference League campaign where the Hammers have won 10 and drawn one, but has seen his side suffer domestically.

With eight games left of their season, the east Londoners are just four points off the relegation zone per the official Premier League website.

They’ve only scored 29 goals in their 30 games so far but striker, Gianluca Scamacca can’t really be blamed for that given that Moyes has chosen to use him only sparingly.

According to the podcaster known only by the handle of ExWHU Employee, speaking on the West Ham Way podcast, the Italian might well decide to jump ship if Moyes remains in charge at the London Stadium.

“Now, I haven’t been told that he (Scamacca) definitely wants to leave. I haven’t been told that that’s why he moved agencies,” he said.

“But if Moyes is still to be the manager next year, there’s probably a strong question mark as to what his future is from both sides.

“Because I don’t think Moyes is overly keen on him as a player. But I don’t think, as a result, Scamacca is overly keen on Moyes. So we shall see.”

The Daily Mail note that Moyes position is becoming increasingly doubtful, though Scamacca may well have to be sacrificed in any event if the Hammers go down.

More Stories / Latest News Video: Mike Maignan provides second penalty save in Napoli vs AC Milan clash Manchester City will not stand in the way of £57m star who wants to leave the club Exclusive: Man United star that ten Hag ‘would love to keep’ faces uncertain future at OId Trafford

With the player earning £90,000 per week (via Spotrac), it means that the club could save themselves a huge amount by cashing in.

From Scamacca’s own point of view, a switch might well be in his best interests in any event if he wants to earn himself a regular spot in the Italian national side.