Jose Mourinho linked with huge European job with former Tottenham manager lined up as replacement

Roma manager Jose Mourinho is being linked with a move to Paris Saint-Germain ahead of next season and should that happen, a former Tottenham manager is said to be lined up to replace him in Rome.

Christophe Galtier will likely leave the Ligue 1 leaders at the end of the season as PSG have been poor since returning from the World Cup. The Paris club will win the French league this season but that is not enough for the club’s hierarchy.

Mourinho is one candidate tipped to replace the French coach should he get the sack, reports Calciomercato, and Antonio Conte would then take over the Portuguese coach’s role at Roma.

? Antonio Conte could be set to join Roma next season, with their current manager José Mourinho tipped to take over PSG. (Source: Calciomercato) pic.twitter.com/cwEFq4lGi8 — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) April 18, 2023

Mourinho has done a good job with Roma over the last two seasons, winning the Europa Conference League, taking them to the Europa League quarter-finals this season, and they currently side third in Serie A.

It would be interesting to see if the former Chelsea boss could get PSG’s superstars in line in order to mount a challenge for the Champions League and only time will tell if he gets the job in Paris.

As for Conte, the Italian coach was recently sacked by Tottenham having gone on a rant in order to get the sack from the North London club. Roma would be a nice club to get back to work with as the Giallorossi seem to be on the rise.

Tottenham themselves are still on the lookout for a new coach and are no closer to appointing someone for the role ahead of next season.