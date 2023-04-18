Leeds set to allow loyal servant to leave for only £15million

The final seven games of Leeds United’s Premier League season are likely to determine which players stay at the club, which have to be sold and who can be brought in.

Drop down into the Championship, and their entire outlook is a lot gloomier than if they can remain in the English top-flight.

Given how poorly Javi Gracia’s side have fared over their last two home games – a 5-1 loss to Crystal Palace and a 6-1 hammering by Liverpool – Leeds would appear to have a mountain to climb.

As long as their results can mirror those in the bottom three, however, they’ll stay up by the skin of their teeth.

One player that’s likely not to be around regardless of what division the Elland Road outfit are in is Diego Llorente.

The player, who had been a loyal servant of the club since his switch from Real Sociedad, looks likely to be plying his trade in Italy against during the 2023/24 campaign.

According to a report from Il Romanista, after a stuttering start in the Italian capital, the Spaniard has impressed Jose Mourinho to such an extent that a permanent move is looking more and more concrete.

The outlet also suggest that Leeds are unlikely to quibble if Roma try to reduce the agreed €18m fee down to €15m.

It may not only be Llorente’s fee that is re-examined in the event of relegation.