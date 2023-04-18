Leeds supporters won’t believe Georginio Rutter did this after shameful 6-1 defeat

Monday night’s fixture at Elland Road between Leeds United and Liverpool was certainly one to forget for the home side and their supporters.

They were completely taken apart in all aspects of their play by a rampant Reds side who saw most of the chances find the back of the net in a game where everything just clicked.

By contrast, the Yorkshire-based side couldn’t get going and after their crushing defeat against Crystal Palace (also at home), their goal difference has taken a real battering.

They are out of the bottom three by the skin of their teeth, but any more reverses such as the last couple, and they could be in real trouble if the teams below them are able to get a few positive results between now and the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Javi Gracia already had a tough task once he’d taken over from Jesse Marsch, but it’s been made much more difficult with those confidence-bursting losses.

They are the type of defeats that should really hurt the players. That don’t need any explanation by the manager in the dressing room afterwards.

One player, however, doesn’t appear too fazed by a situation that could be unfolding in front of his and his team-mates eyes.

Directly after the humiliation against Jurgen Klopp’s swashbuckling XI, Georginio Rutter was spotted swapping shirts with Liverpool star, Roberto Firmino.

The moment was caught by the TV Cameras, and Leeds fans flocked to Twitter to show their displeasure.