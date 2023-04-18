Leicester are keen to sign Nottingham Forest forward on a free transfer

It’s not been the best of Premier League seasons for either Leicester City or Nottingham Forest, and with just seven games to play of the 2022/23 campaign, both clubs find themselves in the bottom three.

Just two points separate the Midlands giants, and unless either can put together a reasonable run over the final few weeks of the season, there’s every chance that they’ll find themselves in the Championship for the start of the 2023/24 season.

It’s the status of the Foxes that will likely determine whether they’re able to get their hands on one of Forest’s strikers too.

According to the Daily Mail, there’s a possibility that Jesse Lingard may end up at the King Power Stadium after Leicester made tentative enquiries about a player that’s also attracting interest from the Middle East.

Whilst a change of scenery may well reignite the former England international’s club career, Leicester would still surely be taking a risk on Lingard.

Since signing on at the City Ground, he’s only managed two goals and two assists, per WhoScored, and both of those have come in the Carabao Cup.

He last played 90 minutes against West Ham, his former club (on loan from Manchester United), way back in mid-August.

There has to be logic in the Foxes pursuit of the player and there doesn’t appear to be any given the fact that he’s been abject for much of the season.

If they’re able to get him on a free transfer and reduced wages from the £200,000 per week that Forest pay him, per Spotrac, it could make some sense, but Lingard would still have to improve immeasurably to justify any outlay.