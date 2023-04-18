Exclusive: Liverpool identify three world class centre-back transfer targets for this summer

Liverpool have identified three main transfer targets in defence for this summer, according to Ben Jacobs in this week’s exclusive column for CaughtOffside’s Substack.

The Reds could do with making changes in defence this summer, with the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Joel Matip looking a little over the hill in what has been a disappointing campaign for most of this squad.

There’s surely room to bring in some younger centre-backs, and Jacobs says Liverpool are looking at Josko Gvardiol, Evan Ndicka and Kim Min-jae as among their priority targets for that position.

Gvardiol is one of the most exciting young players in Europe at the moment and would be a perfect long-term Van Dijk successor, while Ndicka could be a bargain as a free agent this summer.

Kim, meanwhile, has been immense for Napoli this term but perhaps looks a more ambitious target as the Serie A leaders surely won’t want to sell, and likely won’t be under much pressure to do so.

Discussing LFC’s decision to leave the race for Jude Bellingham, Jacobs explained how that money can now be invested in defence and other areas of the squad.

“Liverpool do want a centre-back, though. Frankfurt’s Evan Ndicka (who is available on a free with several clubs looking, including Jose Mourinho’s Roma), Napoli’s Kim Min-jae (who has a release clause active for 15 days this summer) and Josko Gvardiol have all been considered to name but three,” Jacobs wrote.

“With the obvious exception of Leipzig’s Gvardiol, who will command a fee of at least £80-85m, Liverpool could probably get 3-4 of the above players for the same outlay as Bellingham with all costs considered. That’s ultimately why they have decided to exit the race for the Dortmund star.”