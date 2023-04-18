Liverpool are confident they can seal the transfer of Chelsea star Mason Mount for below his £70million asking price.

According to Ben Jacobs in his exclusive CaughtOffside column, the Reds believe there could be a bargain to be had there, with the journalist explaining that there looks a good chance of Mount making the move from Stamford Bridge to Anfield.

Mount is nearing the final year of his contract with Chelsea and Jacobs has stated that the England international is no closer to agreeing a new deal with the Blues.

This looks like a huge opportunity for Liverpool, even if some fans might have reservations about potentially spending not-insignificant money on a player who has been badly out of form for so much of this season.

Mount has shown in the past that he can be a star player at the highest level, playing a key role in Chelsea’s 2020/21 Champions League success.

LFC are also short of quality in midfield and could do with a proven talent like this coming in as an upgrade on under-performing players like Jordan Henderson, Thiago Alcantara and Fabinho.

“There is a real chance Mason Mount joins from Chelsea,” Jacobs said. “Mount is no closer to signing a Chelsea extension and Liverpool see a chance to get him for a bargain.

“Chelsea will still try, and their new manager could be a key factor, but right now Mount can be pitched a more defined and integral role at Liverpool. And although Chelsea may try for £70m, Liverpool believe the price will be less.”