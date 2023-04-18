Barcelona want the potential transfer of Manchester City midfielder Ilkay Gundogan this summer, but the player himself is yet to decide his future, according to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive column for CaughtOffside.

The Germany international has been a key player for Man City in recent years, and one imagines there are plenty of the club’s fans who’d ideally like to see him stay at the Etihad Stadium for a little longer.

Romano says Barca are now keen on signing Gundogan, but the 32-year-old is focusing on the current season with City first, and won’t be rushed into finalising a move until this potentially historic campaign for his current club is over.

“Barcelona want Ilkay Gundogan this summer for sure and it’s something they already discussed in summer 2022, but the player has not made any decision yet,” the transfer news expert explained.

“Gundogan wants to focus on the final crucial games with Manchester City dreaming of the Champions League; then he will communicate his decision to City. Barca want him as priority target.”

Romano also wrote he didn’t currently have an update on Barcelona and Bernardo Silva, another City player to be recently linked as a target for the Catalan giants.

He said: “Bernardo Silva has also been linked with Barcelona several times, but I don’t currently have an update on his situation.”