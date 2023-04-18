Talks held over Manchester United star’s potential transfer back to Brazil

Manchester United left-back Alex Telles is reportedly emerging as a transfer target for Brazilian side Flamengo.

The 30-year-old has endured a difficult time at Man Utd, failing to live up to his full potential, and spending this season on loan with La Liga outfit Sevilla.

Still, it could be that he’ll now be moving on again as Flamengo have had some initial contact over bringing Telles to the club this summer, according to Torcedores.

Flamengo have just hired Jorge Sampaoli as their new manager, so he’ll undoubtedly be keen to put his own stamp on the squad he’s taking charge of, and Telles could be a fine option, bringing quality and experience to the team.

United already have Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia as options at left-back, so there seems to be little room for Telles as things stand.

MUFC would do well to sell before they buy this summer, so offloading an unwanted backup player like Telles seems like sensible business as it could free up funds to strengthen in other areas of the squad.