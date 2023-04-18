Mason Mount’s potential move from Chelsea to Liverpool edges closer

Mason Mount’s potential move to Liverpool has moved a little closer after the Merseyside club’s board have prepared and approved a contract offer for the Chelsea star.

The England international’s current deal at Stamford Bridge runs out in 2024 and if the Blues are to sell the midfielder for a good transfer fee, it would have to be this summer.

The West London club will need to trim down their squad over the summer to comply with financial fair play regulations and with Chelsea failing to agree a new deal with Mount as of now, a move to Liverpool seems likely.

According to Football Insider, that transfer has moved a bit closer as the Merseyside club’s board have prepared and approved a contract offer for the Chelsea star.

According to the report, Liverpool are in pole position to sign Mount although they face strong competition from their Premier League rivals for his signature.

Jurgen Klopp is in desperate need of midfielders heading into next season and the Reds are expected to bring at least two through the door at Anfield.

Mount is a name that will get Liverpool fans excited but more will be needed in order to get the Merseyside club competing again.