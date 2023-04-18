Opinion: Frank Lampard isn’t cut out to be a manager at Chelsea or anywhere else

It was always going to be a tough ask for Chelsea to beat Real Madrid at Stamford Bridge on Tuesday night, but the way in which things turned out for the Blues leaves even more question marks about Frank Lampard’s suitability as a manager.

Not just for Chelsea either, as he showed at Everton that he doesn’t have what it takes to be able to craft a winning team.

The 2-0 reverse against Los Blancos means that Chelsea have now lost all four games under his tutelage, and have scored just the one goal against Brighton and Hove Albion.

What’s more, they’ve never really looked like scoring. Against Real on Tuesday, they had 19 shots – per WhoScored – but Thibaut Courtois was hardly troubled.

18 – Chelsea have lost four consecutive matches in all competitions for the first time since November 1993, while they’ve failed to score in 18+ different matches in a season for the first time since 1980-81 (21). Fall. pic.twitter.com/fa17NxpOFq — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 18, 2023

It’s Chelsea’s worst run since 1993, and one has to question why Lampard left players like Raheem Sterling and Joao Felix on the bench when he knew his team required two goals without Rodrygo Goes’ double on the night.

Maybe the issue does pre-date him as the Blues only have Kai Havertz as an out and out striker, however, if he wants to earn his stripes as a top-level manager, he has to learn – quickly – how to get the very best out of a huge squad that is bursting with individual talent.

After Tuesday’s result, there’s nothing other than pride for Chelsea to play for now. Lampard was always proud to wear the shirt but he hasn’t managed to get than message across to his players.

Perhaps after their European exit and with the shackles off, he might be able to end the season on a high note.