Paris Saint-Germain set sights on Newcastle star after regretting not signing him one year before

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly keen on sealing the transfer of Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes this summer.

According to latest reports, the Ligue 1 giants regret missing out on Guimaraes in the past, with the Brazil international having previously shone in France during his time with former club Lyon.

Newcastle brought Bruno to the Premier League and he’s continued to shine, becoming a hugely important player in Eddie Howe’s side.

Still, it now seems PSG hope they can try again for the 25-year-old, though they are yet to firm up their interest with an offer for the moment, according to Sport Witness.

PSG have endured a frustrating season in the Champions League, so will surely want to keep on strengthening their squad this summer.

If they could land Guimaraes it could be a key signing for them as they look to rebuild this side, though one imagines Newcastle will do all they can to keep this important player.