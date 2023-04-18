PSG register interest in Premier League star wanted by Manchester United

Harry Kane’s future at Tottenham remains uncertain with his current contract with the club expiring in the summer of 2024 and there have been no talks of an extension as yet.

Manchester United and Bayern Munich have been the two clubs heavily linked with a move for him. He is on top of the list for the Red Devils but they are aware that Spurs chairman Daniel Levy will not be easy to negotiate a deal with.

Journalist Ben Jacobs recently in an exclusive column claimed that United are worried that he may not be willing to sell them their star player or if he does sell, it is not going to be less than £100m.

Meanwhile interest from the Bundesliga giants have been well known since their CEO Oliver Kahn publicly stated his admiration for him. It was reported by The Independent that Bayern are preparing a “persuasive” offer for him to test waters as they look to capitalise on the current instability at the club.

And now the Harry Kane saga has become more interesting as Ligue 1 giants PSG have registered their interest in the 29-year-old goal machine.

According to Le Parisien, PSG have Harry Kane at the top of the list of attackers they are after in the summer with him being the “priorirty”.

The Mirror has relayed the report by the French newspaper and has claimed that Daniel Levy and PSG chief Nasser Al-Khelaifi share a great relationship with the pair even meeting earlier this year to discuss a possible investment in the club.

Where Kane will end up remains to be seen but one huge factor in Kane’s decision could be his willingness to stay in England and beat Alan Shearer’s Premier League record.