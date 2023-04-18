Real Madrid star faces potential 12-game ban for throwing punch at opponent over alleged sick joke

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde could reportedly be handed a suspension for as long as 12 games after throwing a punch at an opposition player.

The Uruguay international has been a key performer for Madrid in recent times, but he could land himself in big trouble after hitting Villarreal player Alex Baena.

According to The Athletic, Valverde and Baena will have to give evidence over the incident, with some serious allegations made against the Villarreal winger.

The report states that Valverde has accused Baena of making a sick joke about his unborn child, referring to the Madrid player’s wife Mina Bonino, who had troubles in pregnancy.

Baena has denied making these comments, but it remains to be seen what will be decided when the relevant authorities take a look at precisely what sparked this shocking incident.

There’s a chance Valverde could get off lightly, according to The Athletic, as the punch did not take place during a match setting, which might affect the ability to hand out a strong punishment.

