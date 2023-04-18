Tottenham rival Chelsea for manager who’s already had Blues interview

Tottenham are reportedly set to rival Chelsea for the potential appointment of former Barcelona and Spain manager Luis Enrique.

The 52-year-old is currently out of work and makes sense as someone who’s attracting plenty of interest after his success at Barca and a decent spell with the Spanish national side as well.

Enrique is now keen on a job in the Premier League and Spurs are apparently set to contact him, while he’s also already had an interview with Chelsea, according to the Telegraph.

Both Chelsea and Tottenham have recently sacked their managers, with Graham Potter and Antonio Conte respectively given their marching orders.

Enrique could be a superb appointment for either of these London giants, so it will be interesting to see who can move into the strongest position for the Spanish tactician.

The report also mentions Tottenham’s interest in Julian Nagelsmann, another big name who has been targeted by Chelsea, so it could be that whoever wins the race for one of them will also end up having a big influence over which one gets the other job.