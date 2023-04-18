Exclusive: Liverpool transfer meeting, Tottenham eye inexperienced manager & more – Fabrizio Romano

Hello and welcome to today’s Daily Briefing – click here to subscribe to get this straight to your inbox and completely ad-free!

AC Milan

Brahim Diaz is on loan from Real Madrid to AC Milan, with the deal expiring in June. On the player’s future, Milan coach Stefano Pioli said: “I’d be very happy to work with Brahim again in the next years, of course. He’s improving his skills a lot, he’s now becoming a really important player.”

Arsenal

There is nothing advanced between Arsenal and Vitor Roque, whose priority remains Barcelona. The Gunners have Brazilian connections with Edu, but they also have Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah and Folarin Balogun up front, so it remains to be seen if this will be a priority for them. Still, I understand English clubs are entering the race as it’s not clear if Barca can afford Roque due to Financial Fair Play issues.

Eduardo Camavinga was linked with Arsenal in January but his agent Jonathan Barnett has made it clear there was nothing to those rumours, saying: “Rumours on Arsenal move in January? That was garbage, it’s something that wasn’t going to happen. He never thought of playing for another team and Real would not let him leave. He’s Real Madrid’s future.”

Barcelona

Vitor Roque’s priority remains Barcelona. He dreams of a move to Barca, and he’s still hoping that’s where he’ll go, but he doesn’t want to wait too long, he wants his future to be resolved in May or June, not at the end of August. His price tag would be around €45m, but let’s see if Athletico Paranaense could accept a different structure, such as a loan-to-buy deal.

For Barca, the timing is crucial, but also there is an issue with Financial Fair Play – Barca still don’t know how much they can invest. This could give an opportunity to English clubs to enter the race. I understand there is nothing advanced with Arsenal at this stage, they already have Gabriel Jesus, Eddie Nketiah, and Folarin Balogun who is doing excellently on loan at Reims, so we have to understand his future.

Ousmane Dembele‘s contract expires in 2024. This current deal includes a €50m release clause for this summer. Formal talks over a new contract have not started yet but both parties are very calm.

Xavi wants the player to stay, Dembele is happy at Barca. First meetings will take place soon. Dembele is one of few players Barcelona consider ‘untouchable’ this summer.

Recent stats are showing the Frenchman’s importance for Xavi’s team and for Lewandowski’s goal rate: Lewy scores an average of 0.96 goals per game with him on the pitch and 0.38 without him.

Barcelona want Ilkay Gundogan this summer for sure and it’s something they already discussed in summer 2022, but the player has not made any decision yet. Gundogan wants to focus on the final crucial games with Manchester City dreaming of the Champions League; then he will communicate his decision to City. Barca want him as priority target.

Bernardo Silva has also been linked with Barcelona several times, but I don’t currently have an update on his situation.

Brighton

Alexis Mac Allister and his camp consider a summer move away from Brighton as 100% guaranteed. The expectation is for an early transfer. Both Liverpool and Manchester United look set to open talks on the player’s side soon.

Burnley

I can confirm that Tottenham appreciate Vincent Kompany, I’ve said in the last few weeks that Vincent is one of the managers they like after his impressive work at Burnley, but the feeling inside the club is that nothing has been decided yet on the new head coach. It will take time to decide the new manager with Daniel Levy on it.

Burnley are monitoring Aberdeen striker Duk – he has scored 18 goals in all competitions this season and is performing at excellent levels. Blackburn and Hull City are also tracking him.

Chelsea

I’m aware there has been talk of Liverpool, Newcastle and others eyeing up Conor Gallagher. His departure this summer is a possibility, but nothing clear yet on clubs approaching him. There’s nothing advanced at this stage. Chelsea will consider bids as they need to sell some players but nothing is 100% decided yet.

I understand FA and Premier League are set to approve the transfer of talented 2007-born midfielder Kendry Paez to Chelsea — to be signed soon. The 15-year-old is a top talent, he can be an incredible player, already performing well at Under-17 level. As things stand, there is an agreement for him to join in two years’ time, and it’s now all set to be signed. Chelsea were waiting for the green light and now they have it, he will be in England soon for his medical and to sign his contracts. He’ll cost €20m, depending on add-ons.

Frank Lampard: “I’m comfortable with Boehly entering the dressing room. There was criticism of our old owner not coming to games… that wasn’t always true. But when an owner is very invested it’s their prerogative to have the input they want, it shows passion.”

Lille

Jonathan David is one to watch this summer. The expectation is that the Canadian striker will get a top move ahead of next season. I’ve mentioned RB Leipzig before and it’s true that he’s a concrete target for them, but for now it looks like he’ll be too expensive. This means the market is now open for the talented young striker, who is joint-top scorer in Ligue 1 alongside Kylian Mbappe.

From what I understand, €65m is the price tag to sign David this summer, so keep an eye on him, because he’s dreaming of playing in La Liga or the Premier League, and I think he’d be a top signing for many clubs.