Video: Brilliant Real Madrid breakaway sees Rodrygo put Los Blancos 1-0 up at Chelsea

For the most part of their Champions League quarter final second leg, Chelsea had kept Real Madrid at bay, but a lightning fast counter attack by Los Blancos ended with Rodrygo’s goal silencing Stamford Bridge.

The Blues had the stadium rocking by playing on the front foot until the opening goal, however, when chances fell to a Chelsea player they were all squandered – which has been the story of their season.

A simple ball out by Eder Militao sent Rodrygo racing away, and once Trevoh Chalobah mistimed his tackle, things looked ominous and a hush fell on the Bridge.

Rodrygo’s cross found its way to Vinicius Junior and once the ball was returned to the former, he made no mistake.

Rodrygo hits Chelsea with the sucker punch goal! ? Real Madrid ride plenty of pressure from the home side and bury a chance of their own down the other end! ?#UCL pic.twitter.com/SuVCN2EGtv — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 18, 2023

RODRYGO SILENCES STAMFORD BRIDGE. ? pic.twitter.com/hp4qBFbbne — CBS Sports Golazo ?? (@CBSSportsGolazo) April 18, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport and CBS Sports Golazo