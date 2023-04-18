Video: Cristiano Ronaldo escapes red card for a wrestling move on Al-Hilal player during 2-0 defeat

It is fair to say Cristiano Ronaldo’s record move to Saudi Arabia is not going as well as he would have thought.

He has not been able to make the impact everyone thought he would at Al-Nassr and in fact, the club has been over taken by Al-Ittihad in the title race since the Portuguese joined them.

And during the 2-0 defeat to Al-Hilal earlier today Cristiano Ronaldo was book by referee Michael Oliver for a rather bizarre challenge on Gustavo Cuellar.

It was more like a move straight out of WWE, as he wrapped his arm around Gustavo’s neck from behind and pulled him down. Perhaps the only thing he was left to do was to pin him down to a count of three.

The Premier League referee who was specially flown out to Saudi for the crucial match only gave Ronaldo a yellow card for the tackle.

Watch the clip below (footage courtesy SSC):