Video: Lampard tries to accentuate the positives after Chelsea dumped out of the Champions League

Despite losing 2-0 to Real Madrid on the night and 4-0 on aggregate, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was keen to accentuate the positives of being dumped out of European football’s premier competition.

With 19 attempts at goal, most of which were off target per WhoScored, there was clearly some positive play from the hosts at Stamford Bridge, and as Lampard told BT Sport’s Des Kelly, he was more than happy with the first 60 minutes of play.

However, once Los Blancos had scored to silence the Bridge, it was inevitable heads would drop.

Moving forward Lampard said that from this point on he isn’t going to let anyone off the hook with maximum performance levels required.

