Video: Lampard tries to accentuate the positives after Chelsea dumped out of the Champions League

Despite losing 2-0 to Real Madrid on the night and 4-0 on aggregate, Chelsea manager Frank Lampard was keen to accentuate the positives of being dumped out of European football’s premier competition.

With 19 attempts at goal, most of which were off target per WhoScored, there was clearly some positive play from the hosts at Stamford Bridge, and as Lampard told BT Sport’s Des Kelly, he was more than happy with the first 60 minutes of play.

However, once Los Blancos had scored to silence the Bridge, it was inevitable heads would drop.

Moving forward Lampard said that from this point on he isn’t going to let anyone off the hook with maximum performance levels required.

"We were the better team tonight and we can't let that level drop moving forward!" Frank Lampard speaks to @TheDesKelly following Chelsea's #UCL exit… ? pic.twitter.com/EG8msd8FLY — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) April 18, 2023

Pictures from BT Sport