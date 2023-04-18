Video: Man United target scores in Champions League clash with clinical header

Napoli were knocked out of the Champions League on Tuesday night by AC Milan but the away side’s impressive display did not stop Victor Osimhen from getting on the scoresheet.

An Olivier Giroud goal in the first half of the match made it 2-0 on aggregate to the away side and the task became very tough for Napoli.

It took the Serie A leaders until the last minute to break down the Milan defence and it was their sharpshooter Osimhen who scored the goal with a clinical header.

The Nigeria international’s goal is another that would have impressed Man United ahead of the summer transfer window as the 24-year-old is one of Erik ten Hag’s targets for the striker role at the Manchester club next season, reports Sky Sports.

A number nine is the Dutch coach’s priority for the upcoming transfer window and the signing of Osimhen would take the Red Devils up another level following an impressive campaign this season.

GOAL | Napoli 1-1 Milan | Osimhenpic.twitter.com/3zichX74ni — VAR Tático (@vartatico) April 18, 2023

Footage courtesy of beIN Sports