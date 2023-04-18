Video: Mike Maignan provides second penalty save in Napoli vs AC Milan clash

AC Milan look on course for the Champions League semi-finals as Mike Maignan has saved a penalty from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia which looked like Napoli’s last hope of getting back into the tie.

Olivier Giroud put the away side ahead in the first half to make it 2-0 on aggregate despite missing a penalty earlier in the clash.

A second penalty in the match looked like it could be a way for Napoli to get back in the tie but the Kvaratskhelia’s penalty was saved by Maignan, who is proving to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world this season.

