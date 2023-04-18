Exclusive: Tottenham appreciate highly-rated young manager as Daniel Levy works on appointment

Tottenham appreciate Burnley’s highly-rated young manager Vincent Kompany, but it seems Daniel Levy is taking his time as he seeks a permanent successor to Antonio Conte.

The north Londoners urgently need to get their next managerial appointment right after a string of poor decisions made in that department in the last few years, with the likes of Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Conte performing poorly in comparison to Mauricio Pochettino.

Former Manchester City captain Kompany has impressed in his time with Burnley, helping them win promotion this season, meaning he could be taking charge of them in the Premier League next term, unless someone else snaps him up first.

According to Fabrizio Romano in his exclusive CaughtOffside column ‘the Daily Briefing’, Spurs are one of the clubs who appreciate Kompany, though there is seemingly nothing advanced and no rush from Levy to make a new appointment.

Discussing Tottenham’s manager search, Romano said: “I can confirm that Tottenham appreciate Vincent Kompany, I’ve said in the last few weeks that Vincent is one of the managers they like after his impressive work at Burnley.

“But the feeling inside the club is that nothing has been decided yet on the new head coach. It will take time to decide the new manager with Daniel Levy on it.”