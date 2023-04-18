West Ham United are reportedly facing a summer of major player departures, according to latest reports.

The Hammers have not had the best season, so it could be a good time for David Moyes to overhaul this squad, bringing in fresh players and clearing out some of the deadwood.

However, it could be a bit of a concern as well, with the Evening Standard already linking star player Declan Rice strongly with a move to Arsenal.

As well as Rice, other first-teamers could depart the London Stadium, with Football Insider casting doubts over the futures of Aaron Cresswell, Arthur Masuaku, Vladimir Coufal, Tomas Soucek and Pablo Fornals. More Stories / Latest News Joey Barton blames West Ham assistant for club’s poor season Paris Saint-Germain set sights on Newcastle star after regretting not signing him one year before Exclusive: Liverpool transfer meeting, Tottenham eye inexperienced manager & more – Fabrizio Romano

Cresswell has been a great long-serving stalwart at West Ham but he’s nearing the end of his contract and may be in the twilight of his career.

Others like Coufal, Soucek and Fornals haven’t quite done enough to build on promising starts to life in east London, so it might be for the best for all involved if they find new clubs this summer.

However, given that this could all happen in a summer when Rice leaves, it’s going to be a huge task for Moyes to have a strong and settled squad for next season.