Arsenal, Newcastle United to compete for highly-rated 13-goal star

Moussa Diaby has been linked with a move away from Bayer Leverkusen at the end of the season.

The 23-year-old winger has been a key player for the German club this season and his performances have attracted the attention of a number of Premier League clubs.

According to a report from Le10Sport, Arsenal and Newcastle United have a very strong interest in signing the Frenchman and it remains to be seen whether they can agree on a deal with Leverkusen in the coming months.

Diaby has 13 goals and nine assists to his name across all competitions this season and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the two Premier League clubs.

Newcastle will have to add more quality and depth to the attack. The Magpies have drawn 11 league games this season and they need to bring in someone who can help turn these draws into wins.

Meanwhile, Arsenal have not been able to rotate players like Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli this season because of the lack of depth in their attack.

The Gunners will be competing in the Champions League next season and Mikel Arteta needs a deeper squad with more quality.

Diaby would improve both teams in the final third and the opportunity to move to the Premier League could be an exciting option for the player.

Arsenal are probably a more attractive option given their stature in English football, and the fact that they could end up winning the league title this season.

On the other hand, Newcastle have enormous resources, and it remains to be seen whether the Magpies come swoop in and secure his services.