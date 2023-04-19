Arsenal legend makes exciting claim about Gunners youngster who will keep on improving

Arsenal legend Robert Pires has made the exciting claim that Gabriel Martinelli can keep on improving and become even more consistent with time.

The Brazil international has established himself as one of the most exciting prospects in Europe this season, playing a key role for the Gunners as they’ve mounted a somewhat unexpected challenge for the Premier League title.

Arsenal remain top of the table, despite a recent blip, and Pires has praised the way Martinelli has performed for Mikel Arteta’s side in this exciting season.

The 21-year-old is still only at the start of his career, though, so it’s not too surprising that Pires thinks there is probably even more to come from him in the future.

“He’s incredibly talented and we’ve known that for a while,” Pires told Apostagolos.

“Now, like many of his teammates, he has made significant leaps forward this season. He has also become more consistent, although he can certainly continue to develop.”

That’s a mouth-watering prospect for Arsenal fans, who will hope that this impressive campaign is a not a one-off, but just the start of a period where they can challenge for major honours again, just as they did during Pires’ days at the club.